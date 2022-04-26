New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of former Indian Cricket Team captain MS Dhoni, shared her concern regarding the power cut in Jharkhand. On Monday, she raised the question about the power crisis in the state on Twitter. Jharkhand is facing a heatwave in summer as the temperature in most parts of the state is above 40 degrees Celsius.

Raising her concern, Sakshi tweeted, "As a tax payer of Jharkhand just wants to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!"

As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy ! — Sakshi Singh 🇮🇳❤️ (@SaakshiSRawat) April 25, 2022

The effect of the non-availability of power supply as per the demand is visible in the state. There is load shedding of electricity during the day as well, while there is more trouble during peak hours. A major reason for this is also said to be the non-availability of electricity from the Indian Energy Exchange. According to the officials, the situation is likely to improve soon.

Currently, the state's demand is more than 2500 MW. The entire responsibility is on two units of TVNL (Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited), which is currently generating about 350 MW. Due to the power crisis, industries and business establishments are being affected along with common people.

It is also being reported that there is a coal shortage at power plants in the country. Union Minister for Power RK Singh met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss measures to enhance efficiency in coal transport to power plants. RK Singh asked the stakeholders at the Centre and state levels to work hand in hand for an unhindered power supply. He asked the Power Gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of the Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply.

The meeting was virtually joined by the representatives from Coal and Power PSUs and the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

