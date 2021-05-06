New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the post-poll violence, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on BJP workers.

Muraleedharan, in a tweet, alleged that the TMC goons were behind the attack on his convoy. "I went to West Midnapore to meet party workers who have been attacked and their homes were vandalised. I was moving from one house to another with my convoy and then all of a sudden a group of people started charging towards us and attacked," Muraleedharan said.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha who was accompanying the minister claimed that the attack took place despite the presence of the police personnel.

