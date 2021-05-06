WB Violence: I was moving from one house to another with my convoy and then all of a sudden a group of people started charging towards us and attacked," Muraleedharan said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the post-poll violence, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on BJP workers.

Muraleedharan, in a tweet, alleged that the TMC goons were behind the attack on his convoy. "I went to West Midnapore to meet party workers who have been attacked and their homes were vandalised. I was moving from one house to another with my convoy and then all of a sudden a group of people started charging towards us and attacked," Muraleedharan said.

#WATCH Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car attacked by locals in Panchkhudi, West Midnapore#WestBengal



BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha who was accompanying the minister claimed that the attack took place despite the presence of the police personnel.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan