WB SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, Six Companies Named In ED's Charge Sheet

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed the charge sheet against former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee and six companies in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

As many as 14000-page documents were submitted along with the charge sheet, ANI reported.

On Monday, the agency submitted its first charge sheet on the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, in which it mentioned assets worth Rs 103.10 crore held by Chatterjee and Mukherjee. The charge sheet was submitted at a special ED court in Kolkata.

The charge sheet was filed on the 58th day of their arrest under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The 872 pages charge sheet has also mentioned a total of 35 bank accounts having total deposits worth Rs 7.89 crore. It named Chatterjee and Mukherjee as the prime accused in the scam.

"The investigation process is yet to be completed and we are sure that further investigation will reveal more such assets accumulated through using the ill-gotten wealth of the scam proceeds," said an ED official.

Chatterjee and his close aide were both held on July 23, in In connection with ED’s probe into irregularities in the WBSSC recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee who is currently under CBI custody and facing interrogations has reportedly told the investigative agency that despite being the former state education minister he had authority over how the WBSSC was run on a daily basis and had just signed files that the Commission had forwarded to him.

Last week, on Friday, the court granted Chatterjee CBI custody until September 21. Prior to September 14, he was remanded into judicial detention. Additionally, the court had also permitted ED to further question both Chatterjee and his close assistant in judicial custody.