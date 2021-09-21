PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to the US QUAD leaders meet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Giving details about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit for bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, Foreign Secretary HV Shringla on Tuesday said the Prime Minister will be leaving for the US tomorrow morning (September 22) and will return to India on September 26.

The PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The main elements of the program will be the first in-person meeting with US President, QUAD leaders meet and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The bilateral engagement also includes meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. This will be PM Modi's first formal interaction with the vice president.



The bilateral meeting will feature issues like the current regional security situation and following developments in Afghanistan. PM Modi and US President will also discuss the need to combat radicalisation, extremism, cross-border terrorism, and dismantling of global terror networks.

Earlier on Monday, the White House announced that US President will be hosting the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) on September 24. PM Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga are invited to the event.



Clarifying that the QUAD meet functioning will have no discussion on AUKUS- a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the Foreign Secretary said "The QUAD & the AUKUS are not groupings of similar nature. QUAD designed to cater to requirements of the Indo-Pacific. AUKUS is a security alliance between three countries. AUKUS isn't relevant to QUAD and will have no impact on QUAD."

Further, the Foreign Secretary also said that the non-recogition of Covishield in the recent UK-COVID-19 travel rules is a discriminating policy that will impact Indian citizens travelling to the UK. The EAM has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary and a solution is being worked upon.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha