'Watershed Moment', Says PM Modi After Droupadi Murmu Assumes Office As India's 15th President

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the fifteenth president of the country days after she defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with a big margin in the Presidential Polls 2022. Soon after Murmu's oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a watershed moment for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

PM Modi, after the swearing-in ceremony, said that "the entire nation watched with pride as she took oath" and wished her the best for a fruitful tenure. "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure," the prime minister said.

"In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her the oath as the 15th President of India. Murmu has become India's first tribal President. Soon after taking the oath, she said her election to the top constitutional post proves that the poor can not only dream in India but also fulfil it.

"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," Murmu stated in her address.

Meanwhile, Union Amit Shah also congratulated her and said that Droupadi Murmu's election as the President of India proves Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's commitment to the empowerment of tribals.

"Her remarkable journey from an extremely poor tribal area in Odisha, that too from the disadvantaged Santhal community, to the highest constitutional position in the country has been marked by struggles, grit and determination. The elevation of a person of such humble origins as the First Citizen is a matter of great joy for all of India, more so for the tribal community," the Home Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also greeted President Droupadi Murmu saying the nation would benefit from her services and congratulated Ram Nath Kovind for successfully completing his term. "I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best," Stalin said.