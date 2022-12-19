'Watch This Film With Your Daughter': Madhya Pradesh Speaker Girish Gautam On ‘Pathaan’

There have been demands to ban Besharam in Madhya Pradesh, the assembly is likely to discuss the matter.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam on Monday expressed his objections over Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie 'Pathan'. His comments have come after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also voiced his concerns over actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film.

"Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a picture and tell the world that he is watching it with his daughter. I challenge you to make a similar film on the Prophet and run it," the Madhya Pradesh speaker said.

Demands to ban Pathan have been raised in Madhya Pradesh. Now these comments of senior leaders in the state come ahead of a five-day winter session scheduled to begin today. It is being anticipated that this matter will be taken up for discussion in the state assembly.

Senior leaders of opposition Congress have also criticised the yet to be released film. Congress’ objections were voiced by the leader of the opposition Govind Singh, and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri. Their objections against the film stem from the clothes and not the word ‘Pathaan’. They have said it's "against our values".

"It's not about Pathan, but paridhan (clothes)," Suresh Pachouri said. He added that all religions in the Indian culture are unanimous in not permitting any woman wearing such clothes and “displaying” herself in public, be it the Hindus, Muslims, or followers of any other religion.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had last Wednesday, objected to a song in the film. "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset," he had said.

Yash Raj Films had released the ‘Besharam Rang’ of ‘Pathaan’ on December 12. Narottam Mishra’s comments had come two days after the release. The song features actor Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," Mr Mishra had said.

(With agency inputs)