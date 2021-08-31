A stampede-like situation occurred in a vaccination center in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. Around 20 people were injured but 15 were let off after first-aid and five were admitted to the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 20 people were injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday (August 31) after hundreds of local residents tried to enter a vaccination center together, leading to a stampede-like situation. Around 20 people were injured but 15 were let off after first-aid and five were admitted to the hospital, Jalpaiguri superintendent of police Deborshi Dutta said.

"As soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. A stampede-like situation arose there. Several women were injured. We are probing the matter," another senior officer was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

#WATCH | West Bengal: At least 25 people were injured when a huge crowd of beneficiaries gathered at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri and a stampede followed soon after. The injured were admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/uiWEPiKLa6 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

When asked about what led to the stampede-like situation, the officer said, "We are probing the matter. According to a preliminary investigation, those who were in the queue tried to enter the center in the apprehension of a shortage of vaccine doses."

"The inoculation program at the center has been stopped following the accident," he further added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter and posted a video of the incident at the vaccination center.

Sharing the video that showed people in panic and women lying on the ground on Twitter, Amit Malviya said: "In Bengal, a stampede ensued at a vaccination center in Banarhat Block, Shalbari #1 Gram Panchayat, where the gates broke down and several people were badly injured. Mamata Banerjee, the unelected CM, is also the Home, Health Minister of Bengal and responsible for this tragedy."

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said in a tweet, "This Govt has to take responsibility for putting common peoples life at stake!".

Meanwhile, the health department today said it had vaccinated the highest number of people in a single day - 10,99,437 by 7 pm. The figure is likely to cross 12 lakh mark by end of the day.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha