Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Exhibiting brotherhood and communal harmony, people from the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal showered flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. A video of the same has surfaced on the internet gathering admiration from many.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh | People from the Muslim community shower flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal yesterday pic.twitter.com/3d3riqgo22 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 17, 2022

This comes after tension erupted in Delhi after two groups clashed with each other during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi where stone-pelting began from both sides after an argument between the two groups.

"Procession was underway peacefully;when it reached near C-Block mosque, a man with his 4-5 others started arguing with those taking part in the procession.Later, stone pelting started from both sides," Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, who was deployed in the Jahangirpuri PS area said in the FIR statement.

The police engaged in security for the religious procession separated the two groups but after some time clashes erupted between the two sides.

Inspector Ranjan, in the FIR statement, said "on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, this was an attempt to create communal tension by stone-pelting."

9 persons including 8 police personnel and 1 civilian were injured in the clashes and treated in a hospital. One Sub-inspector sustained a bullet injury. However, his condition is stable now said DCP North-West.

Currently, the police is investing the matter. 14 persons have been arrested by the police till now in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people to maintain peace in the union territory.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

The Opposition had also issued a joint appeal on Saturday to the public to maintain 'peace and harmony.'

Posted By: Sugandha Jha