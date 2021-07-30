In the video, a stretch of road can be seen collapsing after a hillside crashes down. About 100 metres of the road slides down and vanishes in moments. However, there was no casualty reported.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A landslide occurred at Himachal Pradesh's Kamrau in Sirmaur district on Friday morning (July 30) news agency ANI reported. The landslide has blocked the National Highway 707 near the Barwas area. A dramatic video of the landslide has gone viral on the internet.

This comes after two days of incessant rain in Sirmaur and other parts of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier also, a series of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides have been reported from the region in the past few days.

The road connected two points called Paonta Sahib and Shillai-Hatkori as reported by the officials. Meanwhile, the traffic has been closed in the area, and police persons are posted at the entry points to warn people to take different routes.

Earlier, a woman died and nine people were injured in the same district when a pickup van fell into a gorge according to a state disaster management official as reported by news agency Press Trust of India.

Sunday afternoon, a landslide incident killed nine tourists at Batseri gate in the Sangla valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district as well. The Baspa valley river bridge was also damaged amid the heavy rains in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert over Himachal Pradesh and predicted more heavy rains in the days to come. The state was put under red alert a few days back by the weather forecast agency.

More than five lakh tourists headed to Himachal Pradesh after the Covid curbs were relaxed by various states at the beginning of July. This was despite the warning by the experts that the second wave of Covid-19 is not over.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha