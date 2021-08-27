Meanwhile, the Rani Pokhari bridge, over the Jakhan river, on the Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway was also collapsed on Thursday due to incessant rains, cutting the road link between Dehradun and Rishikesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand is witnessing incessant rains for the last 3-4 days causing landslides and flood-like situations in several parts of the state. Due to the landslides caused by the heavy downpour, the Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads have been closed since Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rani Pokhari bridge, over the Jakhan river, on the Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway was also collapsed on Thursday due to incessant rains, cutting the road link between Dehradun and Rishikesh. According to the police, several cars were washed away when the bridge collapsed, however, no casualty was reported from the incident.

#WATCH | A bridge at Jakhan river on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway collapses in Dehradun, Uttarakhand



District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar says traffic on the route has been halted. pic.twitter.com/0VyccMrUky — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

"A part of the bridge over Jakhan river at Rani Pokhari on Dehradun-Rishikesh road has collapsed due to heavy rain and strong current of water. The public is requested to please not use the above route and use other alternative routes," Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Uttarakhand police have also advised travellers to avoid travelling to these areas in the state till the weather conditions become normal. Apart from the Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway, National Highway 58 has also been closed from Tapovan to Maletha due to heavy rainfall in the area. The Maldevta-Sahastradhara Link Road also caved in and merged with a river following incessant rainfall in Dehradun.

A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal was damaged on Friday due to incessant rain. A witness of the incident Mohammad Aarif Khan, an electrical engineer, said the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in following continuous rainfall in Narendra Nagar town of Tehri Garhwal for three days.

"The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well," he stated, adding that "Lonivi, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working in coordination to open the blocked road."

Two tourists from Delhi were killed and another was injured when their car fell into a deep gorge between Lansdowne and Jaiharikhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. The accident occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday, Lansdowne Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kunwar said. Two of the car occupants -- identified as Tarun Sharma (32), a resident of Dwarka sector 22 and Vikas Rana (33) from Kapasheda in Delhi -- died on the spot, he said.

Najafgarh-resident Anuj Vatsa (32), who was injured in the accident, was rushed to the government base hospital in Kotdwar where he is under treatment, the SHO said. The families of the victims have been informed, police said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand till August 29. The IMD has said that widespread rainfall activity in isolated places is very likely to take place in Uttarakhand for the next two days.

