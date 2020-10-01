Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi was detained by the UP Police under Section 188 of the IPC on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has been detained under Section 188 IPC, was roughed up by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday at the Yamuna Expressway while he was on his way to meet the Hathras victim's family members.

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI where Gandhi can be seen getting roughed up by police officials at the Yamuna Expressway.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roughed up by police on his way to Hathras, at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today



Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. pic.twitter.com/nU5aUSS64q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Gandhi, who was on his way to meet the Hathras victims family along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asked the cops on what ground he was detained. Media reports suggest that the two have been taken to the F1 guesthouse in the Yamuna Expressway and they will be released shortly.

More Details Awaited

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma