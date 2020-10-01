Hathras Case: Rahul Gandhi, detained on his way to meet victim's family, roughed up by police at Yamuna Expressway | Watch
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has been detained under Section 188 IPC, was roughed up by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday at the Yamuna Expressway while he was on his way to meet the Hathras victim's family members.
The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI where Gandhi can be seen getting roughed up by police officials at the Yamuna Expressway.
#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roughed up by police on his way to Hathras, at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020
Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. pic.twitter.com/nU5aUSS64q
Gandhi, who was on his way to meet the Hathras victims family along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asked the cops on what ground he was detained. Media reports suggest that the two have been taken to the F1 guesthouse in the Yamuna Expressway and they will be released shortly.
More Details Awaited
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma