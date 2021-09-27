New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the construction site of the new Parliament building in Delhi. The visit happened hours after the PM returned from the US. Prime Minister Modi did a first-hand inspection of the construction site of the new Parliament building Central Vista as per several shared videos online.

The visit on Sunday marked PM Modi's first visit to the construction site. The Prime Minister reached the site at 8:45 pm and inspected the site for about 1 hr.

The visit to the Central Vista construction site was not planned earlier. "Without any information and security details, Prime Minister Modi reached the construction site of the new Parliament building which is part of the Central Vista project. He stayed there for around an hour and took stock of ongoing work. He took the information of ongoing construction activities of the new Parliament building," reported IANS citing a source.

PM @narendramodi visited the construction site of the new Parliament building in New Delhi last night



He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building



📹: @HardeepSPuri#CentralVista #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/RxaXI6AnAG — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 27, 2021

The Prime Minister returned on Sunday afternoon from the US where he had held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, participated in the Quad summit, and also addressed the UNGA.

The Prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building last year and the construction of the building is expected to be completed by 2022.The complete Central Vista project estimated cost is Rs 971 crore as the government had announced earlier.

The new parliament building under the name Central Vista will have an area of 64,500 square meters that will include a grand Constitution Hall, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and a huge parking space.

Earlier this month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said next year, the Winter session of Parliament will be held at the new Parliament.

"The next Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held on the new Central Vista. Next year's winter session of Parliament on the 75th year of Independence of the country will be held in the new Parliament," he had said.

The Central Vista project also includes the construction of a common Secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's office and residence, the Special Protection Group building, and the Vice President's Enclave.

