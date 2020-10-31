In a widely circulated video, PM Modi can be seen playing with two parrots in the aviary. While one calmly sat on his hand, the other one jumped to his shoulder as soon as he took them from the caretaker.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, inaugurated the Jungle Safari also known as Sardar Patel Zoological Park, in Narmada district's Kevadia in Gujarat on Friday to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the iron man of India. This jungle safari is located near the ‘Statue of Unity’, a 182-meter tall statue of ‘Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

After inaugurating the Jungle Safari, PM Modi also took a tour of the Jungle Safari and aviary along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. During his visit, PM Modi got attracted to birds present in the aviary. In a widely circulated video, PM Modi can be seen playing with two parrots in the aviary. While one calmly sat on his hand, the other one jumped to his shoulder as soon as he took them from the caretaker.

Moving further PM Modi again got attracted to another parrot, this time of a different breed. He can't resist his love for birds and immediately asked the caretaker to put the parrot on his hand. He can be seen gazing the colourful parrot in the images.

This is not the first time when PM Modi showed his love for birds. Earlier in August, PM Modi amused everyone when he shared a video of feeding peacocks at his official residence. Titled “precious moments”, the clip shows several occasions when the PM is seen interacting and spending time with the national bird. In the 1.47-minute video, PM Modi can be seen feeding grains to the bird during his morning exercises while another clip shows him with a pair of peahen inside his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' and 'Children Nutrition Park' in Kevadia here and took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia. He also inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia, which has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

