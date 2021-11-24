Patna | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday (November 24) shared a video of him driving a jeep in Patna, which he described as his first vehicle that he bought years ago. In the video, the 73-year-old is seen reversing the jeep and then driving out of his Patna residence.

"After several years, I drove my first vehicle. In this world, everyone is a driver in one or the other form. May the car of love, harmony, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice, and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along," wrote Yadav in Hindi while captioning the video on Twitter.

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया।



इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है।



आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

As he drives around in his jeep, people can be seen taking pictures of him while shouting slogans of "Lalu Yadav Zindabad."

This comes a day after Yadav appeared before a special CBI court in Patna in the fodder scam case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasury in 1996. He pleaded for exemption from physical appearances as he had a long history of ailments. Special court judge Prajesh Kumar granted him relief saying his lawyer could represent him from the next hearing.

Yadav is currently on bail and has been recuperating at the residence of his elder daughter Misa Bharti in New Delhi. He arrived in Patna on November 22 for the hearing.

In addition, before leaving for Patna, Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “failure of liquor prohibition” in Bihar and asked him to withdraw the prohibition laws.

"I had earlier told Nitish Kumar that liquor prohibition will not be successful as it is freely available in neighboring States and Nepal but he assured me that he will implement it strictly. Now, the State administration has failed in controlling the supply of illegal liquor while Nitish Kumar is sending police into the rooms of women to search for liquor," he said while addressing reporters in Delhi.

