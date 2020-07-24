In the video, local police and people in the region rescued the trapped girls using ropes. Other members of the group present at the spot intimated the locals who then informed the police administration about the incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two girls stranded in the middle of the swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, were rescued by the local authorities on Thursday. They reportedly ventured into the river to take selfies but got stuck after a sudden rise in the water level. The incident was captured on a camera and its video is making rounds on social media.

Check out the video of the incident here:

Two Madhya Pradesh girls venture into the Pench river to take selfie, get trapped in swelling water.



Don't do such act and put police personal life as well as yours into risk. pic.twitter.com/UtU85Lnbs2 — Dharmendra Chhonkar (@yoursdharm) July 24, 2020

According to reports, the girls went at the spot along with a group for a picnic. They had gone to the middle of the river for a selfie and the water level suddenly rose which left the girls trapped.

In the video, local police and people in the region rescued the trapped girls using ropes. Other members of the group present at the spot intimated the locals who then informed the police administration about the incident.

They could be seen clenching each other while standing in the midst of the overflowing waters at the time of being rescued.

"A few girls came to this mountain river Pench, out of which 2 of them went inside to take a selfie. During that time because of rain, the river flow suddenly increased. They stood there for around 1 hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, we rescued them. Everyone is safe. They have been sent to a hospital as they were scared," a local police officer was quoted as saying in a report by the Republicworld.com

As per the reports, A life-threatening mishap was avoided as the girls were rescued by the administration along with the gram panchayat almost an hour after they were trapped in the middle of the river.

