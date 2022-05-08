Dharamshala | Jagran News Desk: In what could raise an alarm among security forces, Khalistani flags were found tied to the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

The Himachal Pradesh Police suspects that some tourists from Punjab might have been behind the incident. It said a case has been registered.

"It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," Khushal Sharma, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Khalistani movement has increased in India over the last couple of years, raising an alarm among the authorities. Officials believe that Khalistani terror organisations are trying to re-launch their movement in India with help from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

On Thursday, four suspected Khalistani terrorists were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal. The police said a huge cache of arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their vehicle, adding that they were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man who is involved in terror activities.

The four terrorists were identified as Bhupinder Singh from village Bhatian in Ludhiana and Gurpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and Amandeep Singh from Vinijoke village in Zira.

"Three containers each weighing 2.5 kg suspected to contain RDX, a Pakistan-make pistol and 31 live cartridges, besides Rs 1.3 lakh in cash have been seized from the vehicle," Inspector General of Police of Karnal Range Satender Kumar Gupta told news agency PTI.

Later, a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act was registered and a special investigation team was constituted by the Haryana Police to probe the matter.

They were later remanded to 10-day police custody.

"In their preliminary interrogation, accused persons have revealed that they were working for Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. Rinda, a notorious gangster active in Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Haryana is a history-sheeter and wanted by the Punjab Police in heinous crimes including murder, contract killing, robbery, extortion and snatching," the police said.

