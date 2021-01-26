Republic Day 2021: ITBP has been playing a crucial role in guarding the borders of India since it was formed after the first Sino-India conflict in 1962.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid bracing winters and a never-ending threat from a hostile China, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrated Republic Day 2021 in Ladakh on Tuesday.

News agency ANI shared the video in which ITBP jawans can be seen celebrating Republic Day 2021 and chanting 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Hindi' slogans at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh.

The video will surely melt your heart and make you feel proud of the soldiers and jawans who guard the borders of India throughout the year. Check out the video here:

jawans celebrate the 72nd #RepublicDay at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh



(Source: ITBP)



— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 26, 2021

ITBP has been playing a crucial role in guarding the borders of India since it was formed after the first Sino-India conflict in 1962. This year, the central government has awarded 17 ITBP personnel police service medals of various categories. While two officers have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry, three with the President's police medal for distinguished service and 12 with police medals for meritorious service.

Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh has been given a gallantry medal for the second time for undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra received the medal for successfully defusing a face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh border in July 2019.

Three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service were awarded to Deepam Seth IPS, Inspector General NW Frontier HQ, Sunil Chandra Mamgain DIG, NE Frontier HQ and Manohar Singh Rawat, 2IC(GD), 21st Battalion.

Twelve Police Medal For Meritorious Service were awarded to Aparna Kumar, IPS, DIG, SHQ (DDN), Sudhakar Natarajan, DIG (Vet), Dte Genl, Surinder Khatri, Commandant, NITSRDR, Rakesh Kothiyal, CMO (SG), Central Frontier HQ, Shiv Lal, Commandant (Engr), Eastern Frontier HQ, Hafizullah Siddiqui, 2IC (GD), SHQ (Lekhabali), Rajendra Prasad Sundriyal, DC (O), Eastern Frontier HQ, Dhan Prakash Tyagi, AC(OL), Govind Singh, Section Officer, Dte Genl, Lal Singh, Inspector (GD), 17th Bn. , Dayal Singh, Inspector (Tele), SHQ (Dehradun), Vakil Thakur, CT (BB), SHQ(Patna).

SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP conveyed his congratulations to the officers and men for receiving medals for their sincere and dedicated services rendered to the nation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma