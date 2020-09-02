The ITBP jawans covered the distance just to handover the dead body to his family members in the village on August 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a courageous act, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Jawans carried a dead body of a local for eight hours and walked 25 kilometres to reach the Munsyari village from Syuni village in the remote areas of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

The ITBP jawans covered the distance just to handover the dead body to his family members in the village on August 30. His body was taken to the Syuni village on a request of his family members to hand over the body to them.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: ITBP jawans carried the body of a local for 8 hrs & walked a distance of 25 kms to reach Munsyari from Syuni village, in remote area of Pithoragarh district, to hand it over to his family, on 30th Aug. The local had died due to shooting stones. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/KOuatrzAaV — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

In the video shared by ITBP, seven jawans can be seen carrying the mortal remains of a local in Uttarakhand. When a chopper was unable to reach them due to bad weather, the jawans carried the body on their shoulders, traversing 25 kilometres of the treacherous terrain on foot.

According to news agency ANI, the local had died due to the shooting stones, or landslide in the area due to incessant rains on August 28. Uttarakhand has been witnessing intermittent rains causing landslides leading to blockage of roads, including national highways.

According to a report by Times of India, the deceased’s friends had informed the family about the death but were unable to carry the body back home due to the hostile condition of roads.

“The deceased’s friends had requested the district administration to arrange a chopper to bring the body back home but the weather didn’t allow it. So, we reached out to the ITBP instead and the deputed seven personnel to carry the body from Bugdiyar to Munsyari,” said district magistrate of Pithoragarh Vijay Kumar Jogdande as quoted by TOI.

The report further stated that the ITBP jawans started their journey on August 29 and walked for eight hours and 25 kilometres to reach Lilam village. The next morning, a jeep was arranged in which the body was taken to his native village in Pithoragarh. The cremation was done on August 31.

Posted By: Talib Khan