New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army destroyed several Pakistani military structures along the Line of Control (LoC) in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation and shelling from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Quoting Army sources, news agency ANI on Friday reported that a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads were destroyed in retaliation to the ceasefire violation.

Eight Pakistani Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed, while 10-12 soldiers sustained injuries in the retaliatory firing.

The unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army along the LoC had killed four Indian security personnel, including a BSF officer. The soldiers were killed in action while foiling an infiltration bid of Pakistani-backed terrorists. When the terrorists were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC, Pakistani-Army started targetting Indian soldiers to help the infiltrators.

A total of 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in the last eight month, according to a government report tabled in the Parliament in September this year. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had recently informed the Rajya Sabha that 242 incidents of cross-border firing took place along the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region from January 1 to August 31

