The Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) was successfully flight tested rom Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: DRDO on Monday successfully flight-tested the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities. It has been designed to engage submarines up to 650 km away. Once fully developed it promises to change the face of anti-submarine warfare.

"All mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were met perfectly in the flight test," DRDO said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the success and called it a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare

"The DRDO has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement," Rajnath Singh's tweet read.

Speaking about it, Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said, "SMART is a game-changer technology demonstration in the ASW." The events of today were monitored by the tracking stations (Radars, Electro Optical Systems) along the coast and the telemetry stations including down range ships.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha