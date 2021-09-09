Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway (NH) 925A in Rajasthan's Barmer.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria onboard landed at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway in Jalore, Rajasthan on Thursday. This is the first time that the National Highway has been used for emergency landing of aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch of National Highway (NH) 925A in Rajasthan's Barmer.

Scoping out the functioning of C-130J Hercules, the cargo and personnel transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, tweets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/cDGX2ZsKIZ — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

While inaugurating an emergency landing field on the national highway in Rajasthan's Jalore, Singh said, "Having an emergency landing field so close to the international border shows that India is always prepared to defend its unity, integrity, and sovereignty. It shows that India is capable to deal with any challenge."

#WATCH | Having an emergency landing field so close to the international border shows that India is always prepared to defend its unity, integrity, & sovereignty. It shows that India is capable to deal with any challenge: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/HUUjNR89MW — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

The Union Minister further said that the emergency landing fields are useful during any natural disaster. "This emergency landing field and the three helipads will not only be useful in the time of war but carry out rescue and relief operations during any natural disaster."

Speaking at the same event, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Whenever an out-of-the-box idea is proposed, apprehensions emerge. But glad for the support from the Defence Ministry and the Airforce that has led to the successful launch of this 3 km long road-cum-air strip."

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had developed a three kilometres section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A from Km. 41/430 to Km. 44/430 as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force, which is part of the newly developed two-lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar and Satta-Gandhav Section having a total length of 196.97 kilometres and costing of Rs 765.52 crores under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Apart from C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and a Jaguar Aircraft also landed at the emergency landing field. Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | In a first, Jaguar aircraft carries out a touch and go landing at the emergency landing field on the national highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/e2FIPHUUa2 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

#WATCH | For the first time, a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lands at the national highway in Jalore, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BVVOtCpT0H — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Apart from this Emergency Landing Strip, 3 helipads (size 100 x 30 meters each) have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania and Bakhasar villages in this project according to the requirements of the Air Force/Indian Army, which will be the basis for strengthening the Indian Army and security network on the western international border of the country.

The ELF was constructed in a time span of 19 months. The work for this ELF was commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021. The work was carried out by GHV India Pvt. Ltd under the supervision of IAF and NHAI.





(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

