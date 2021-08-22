A heartwarming video of a young girl kissing a baby on a Special Air Force flight is doing rounds on the internet. The aircraft, which was en route to India, consisted of 168 people evacuated from Kabul. It landed safely at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban which led thousands of people to escape the war-torn country, a heartwarming video of a young girl kissing a baby on a Special Air Force flight is doing rounds on the internet. The aircraft, which was en route to India, consisted of 168 people evacuated from Kabul. It landed safely at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Sunday (August 22).

In the video, a young girl (presumably the older sister) could be seen laughing and kissing the baby, who seems to be perplexed with all the noise and chaos in the background.

"An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan's Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft," ANI captioned the video.

People on the internet were happy to see this video that shows that humanity is still alive. "Wishing the very best to these children. Hope they find a prosperous and safe future, and never have to experience the horrors of what is being left behind," commented a Twitter user.

"On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan2021, the people of India are visiting their country. We welcome them," read another user's comment.

The aircraft carried some eminent Afghan leaders from Hindu and Sikh communities. As per officials, 107 Indians were brought back through the evacuation. "Situation was deteriorating in Afghanistan, so I came here with my daughter and two grandchildren. Our Indian brothers and sisters came to our rescue. They (Taliban) burnt down my house. I thank India for helping us," one of the evacuees told ANI.

Several of the 168 people flown back were among the 150 picked up by the Taliban on Saturday (August 21). This lead to a chaotic few hours that began with local reports that Indians had been abducted. However, government sources later clarified that the group had been taken for routine questioning and checking of travel documents ahead of their evacuation.

