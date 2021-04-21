The 5-minute long video is of Mumbai's Dr. Trupti Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist who was seen talking about the severity of the COVID crisis in the country. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The new strain of COVID-19 is even deadlier and is attacking people's lungs. The whole coronavirus situation in the country is at an alarming stage where even the doctors are feeling almost helpless. Yes, we recently came across a video featuring a doctor who can be seen crying while asking people to be safe.

The 5-minute long video is of Mumbai's Dr. Trupti Gilada, an infectious diseases specialist who was seen talking about the severity of the COVID crisis in the nation including lack of beds, oxygen, shortage of vaccines and more.

She was heard saying, "I have never seen anything like this. We are so helpless. Like many doctors I am troubled. I don't know what to do. I am heart-broken. Maybe if I tell you what worries me. if I can help you understand, I might be more at peace."

She further added with tears in her eyes, "We have to manage so many patients. Critically ill patients are being treated at home because there are no beds. We are not enjoying this."

About following proper safety measures, Dr. Trupti said, "First, please stay safe. If you have not yet gotten COVID or you were infected but have recovered, don't think you are a superhero or that you have some immunity... you are wrong. We are seeing so many young people get infected and we can't help them. Second, COVID is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you HAVE TO WEAR YOUR MASK. It doesn't matter why you are going out but you have to wear face masks, and make sure your nose is fully covered. Third, if you get unwell, don't panic and try to get admitted. There is no space at any hospital and the few beds we have we need for critically ill patients. First isolate yourself, get in touch with your doctor and let us decide."

Take a look at the video here:

The doctor's video went viral and people started commenting on the video by saying, "Salute to our doctors".

Meanwhile, talking about the COVID situation in the country, the overall toll has reached up to 15.3 million in the country, making India one of the worst hit nations due to coronavirus.

