New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India became the second country in the world after China to administer over 100 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine jabs, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a special song and an audio-visual film to celebrate the milestone.

Mandaviya launched the song and the audio-visual film while speaking at an event at the iconic Red Fort. "India has created history by crossing the historic 100 crore vaccination mark. 100 crore vaccination is a feeling of confidence of the countrymen. 100 crore vaccination is Diwali of self-reliant India," Mandaviya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Later, Mandaviya also tweeted the song and the audio-visual film. The song has been sung by renowned Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher.

The audio-visual film is about how the entire process of vaccination was initiated and what efforts it took to launch the world's largest Covid inoculation programme. It also thanks doctors, nurses and everyone else who contributed in the largest vaccination drive and made it a success.

ना हम रुके कहीं, ना हम डिगे कहीं

शत्रु हो कोई भी हम झुके नहीं



दुश्मन के शस्त्र जो हो हज़ार

शत कोटि कवच से हम तैयार



मेरे भारत का ये विश्वास है

सबका साथ, सबका प्रयास है।



भारत का टीकाकरण लिख रहा एक नया इतिहास है....#VaccineCentury pic.twitter.com/L3COFptehy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 21, 2021

India on Thursday became the second country after China to administer more than 100 crore vaccine doses under its centralised vaccination drive. The country had launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma