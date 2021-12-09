New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's top general, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with 12 others lost their lives in a tragic accident after their Mi17V5 helicopter crashed in the hilly Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu. The IAF helicopter, carrying 9 passengers and 5 crew members, had taken off on Wednesday morning from the Sulur airbase and crashed minutes before it was supposed to land at Coonoor.

Now, a day after the tragic crash, a video has been doing rounds on the internet in which the Mi17v5 helicopter can be seen flying near the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and vanishing into the mist. The video, shared by news agency ANI, captured the last moments of CDS Bipin Rawat's chopper before it crashed in the mountains. However, the Indian Air Force has so far not commented on the authenticity of the video.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Final moments of Mi-17 chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others before it crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu yesterday



(Video Source: Locals present near accident spot) pic.twitter.com/jzdf0lGU5L — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

(Jagran English does not vouch for the veracity of the video)

In the video, reportedly captured by the locals, the sound of the chopper can be heard before it vanished into the clouds. Later, a change in the sound of the chopper can be heard in the video which surprised the persons recording the video. The persons, seen in the video, can also be heard talking about the chopper.

Meanwhile, a team of Tamil Nadu's Forensic Science Department, headed by Director Srinivasan, arrived at the chopper crash site near Kittery in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The accident claimed the life of CDS General Bipin Rawat his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on-board the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday. General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan