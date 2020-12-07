A couple in Rajasthan's Shahbad area gets married in PPE Kits after bride tests COVID-19 positive. The ceremony took place at COVID care centre.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A rare incident was reported from Rajasthan’s Shahbad area where a couple got married in personal protection equipment (PPE) kit on Sunday. The marriage took place at a COVID care centre after the bride tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus on the wedding day.

The video of the same is also doing rounds on social media wherein we can see a couple performing all the rituals in the PPE suits. The priest who conducted the marriage was also spotted wearing PPE suit. The groom was seen wearing traditional turban over PPE suit while the bride was seen plainly dressed in PPE suit.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan government issued an order regarding the entry of over 100 people at the wedding. The state government has asked the owners of the wedding hall and garden to make sure people are adhering the rules and the entry to the venue is closed once 100 people have gathered.

If the owner fails to follow the rules then the action will be taken against them and their license will also be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the state government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur, Alwar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Pali, Tonk, Sikar, Nagore and Ganganagar till 31st December.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan has reported 2,78,000 cases, 2,53,000 recoveries and 2,409 fatalities.

