Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was seen getting whipped with 'sonta' - whip made up of kush and grass - on Friday as a part of the rituals of the Govardhan Puja. Baghel, who attended the Govardhan puja celebrations in a village in the Durg district, gets whipped every year for the welfare and prosperity of the state.

News agency ANI also shared the video in which Baghel can be seen getting whipped. In the video, he can be seen with his right arm outstretched arm while a man in front of him is whipping his arm with a whip made up of kush and grass.

"Like every year, CM Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the well-being and prosperity of the people," news agency PTI quoted a state public relations officer (PRO) as saying.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik - a day after Diwali. It is believed that Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, had lifted the Govardhan mountain on this day on his little finger to save the people of Gokul from Lord Indra and break his pride.

As per the traditions of Govardhan puja, a person is beaten up with the whip with full force on his hands as people believe that the practice helps in getting rid of the problems and bringing good luck.

