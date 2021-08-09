The champion Indian Olympians were received enthusiastically by officials even as a frenzied crowd gathered outside the airport to welcome the heroes of the country's best ever Games campaign.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian Olympians who scripted history in Tokyo Olympics returned home on Monday. This included the Gold medalist Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra, Silver medalist Ravi Dahiya, Bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia, Bronze medalist Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, the Men’s field Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh which won the first Olympic medal after 41 years and Women’s Hockey team led by captain Rani Rampal which finished fourth in Olympics this time. The Silver medalist and Bronze medalist Indian Olympians, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu had already returned home as per the Tokyo Olympics protocol.

The champion Indian Olympians were received enthusiastically by officials even as a frenzied crowd gathered outside the airport to welcome the heroes of the country's best ever Games campaign. The athletes were welcomed by a Sports Authority of India delegation headed by its Director General Sandeep Pradhan as well as Athletics Federation of India head Adille Sumariwala.

The athletes were garlanded and presented with bouquets on arrival and were applauded by the airport staff as they made their way out to the celebrations-filled chaos due to the huge presence of supporters and media personnel.

A special ceremony honouring all seven Indian Olympic medalists, including all other national players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics will next follow at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi on Monday.

While Chopra added the golden sheen to the campaign, the silver medals came from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. The bronze medals were claimed by boxer Lovlina Borgohain, shuttler PV Sindhu, the men's hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

India had sent a 228-strong contingent for the Games, which included 126 athletes. This was the country's biggest ever presence at any Olympics edition.

