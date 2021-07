This incident took place on the eve of Doctor's Day, which is being celebrated in the country on Thursday. Scroll down to read more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A CCTV footage has found its way to the internet featuring a brawl between two doctors and a paratha seller in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area. In the video, it can be seen that two doctors are allegedly beating up an elderly shopkeeper.

Two Delhi-based doctors were allegedly attacked by locals in Gautam Nagar after a heated argument over the spread of COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. This incident took place on the eve of Doctor's Day, which is being celebrated in the country on Thursday.

As per the Delhi Police, the two doctors, the shopkeeper and his son sustained injuries in the brawl. The video was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. the tweet read as, '#WATCH | CCTV visuals of a brawl between three doctors and a paratha-seller in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area yesterday. Police say that two doctors and the shopkeeper and his son sustained injuries in the brawl.'

#WATCH | CCTV visuals of a brawl between three doctors and a paratha-seller in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area yesterday. Police say that two doctors and the shopkeeper and his son sustained injuries in the brawl. pic.twitter.com/udbTRowB3H — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

CCTV footage from the shop where two doctors were injured shows them punching and kicking the elderly shopkeeper, said sources in the Delhi police on Thursday.

"In the CCTV footage of the shop, the doctor is also seen beating the elderly shopkeeper. The doctor has beaten the old man with kicks and punches. Doctors were drunk and both parties got into a scuffle. Complaints have been made from both sides and the police is trying to find out the real reason behind the fight," sources said.

However, one of the doctors who was injured in the fight, Dr Satish said that the paratha-seller started abusing them and an argument ensued.

"A paratha-seller started abusing, and an argument ensued. He then slapped me. We got into a brawl and then around 30 people came with iron rods. If the police say we had consumed alcohol, ask them for evidence," he said.

Earlier, Delhi police in a statement said the doctors-- one from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the second from Safdarjung Hospital -- were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday with several head injuries.

"On Wednesday, a few doctors went to the shop of Bhagat Singh Verma Paranthe Walla in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol in the shop with Bhagat Singh. An argument ensued between the doctors and the shopkeeper and thereafter both parties assaulted each other," the police said.

The doctors were allegedly "teased by saying they spread corona", which led to an argument. Police said along with two doctors, and shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma, his son Abhishek also sustained injuries during the brawl.

"The statements of both the parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly," the police added.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal