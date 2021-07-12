A cloudburst incident in Dharamshala triggered flash floods and caused damages to the public properties and vehicles of Bhagsunag village.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Monday (July 12) wreaked havoc on the streets as more than 10 cars, most of them belonging to tourists, were washed away when a flashflood triggered by overnight heavy rain swept through Bhasunag locality of McLeodganj.

Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi has also expressed concern over the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and assured support from the government.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," the PM tweeted.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last few days. A cloudburst incident in Dharamshala triggered flash floods and caused damages to the public properties and vehicles of Bhagsunag village.

"Three houses and five shops located along a seasonal rivulet in the Gaggal area were damaged owing to gushing of water. The damage to the property was largely owing to encroachments on rivulets," officials told news agency ANI.

In addition, at least six houses were swept away and more than 10 people were fear trapped after a landslide hit the village of Boh in the Shahpur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal has informed that as many as two persons were reported missing in Kangra district due to heavy rain and flash floods. "We can't say it's a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it's a flash flood case due to heavy rain," he said.

Several videos depicting the flash floods by locals, including that of SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary, are going viral over various social media platforms. A 37-second clip by Chaudhary on Twitter shows water gushing violently on the streets, taking a huge SUV with it.

Another video posted by Photojournalist, Pallav Paliwal showed water gushing through the streets of Bhasunag.

Meanwhile, incessant rains also led to the blocking of the National Highway in the Rampur area of Shimla district. However, the process of clearing the road has begun.

Orange warning issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coming days. It has also issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13 July llow weather warning for July 14 and 15.

