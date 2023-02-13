Watch: Broken Chair Hurled At Nitish Kumar In Aurangabad, Days After Death Threat To JDU MLA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked on Monday during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. He had a very close save at the time when a man hurled a plastic chair at him. In a video now doing rounds on social media, CM Nitish can be seen standing in the centre of his security while a piece of a chair was hurled at him.

Bihar CM today reached the Barun block to inaugurate the panchayat building, and attend a programme, and during the event, a chair fell in front of him. Kumar is reviewing the ongoing government projects and other schemes during his 'Samadhan Yatra'.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH | Bihar: A part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/MqeR6MLnFR — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, following the incident, security personnel surrounded the Chief Minister and took him away after the event. After the incident, the local police started an investigation to identify the person responsible for hurling the chair at CM.

Meanwhile, ahead of his visit to Aurangabad, a Maoist group had threatened to kill JD(U) MLA Ranvijay Kumar. Ahead of the Yatra, several posters were seen across the district warning Kumar that if he does not construct a canal in his constituency, he will be killed.

This is not the first incident where Bihar CM was attacked, in the initial days of his Samadhan Yatra some angry villagers also displayed their displeasure towards him and his party. At the start of February this year, some villagers created a ruckus and arson on the road in Katihar for not being allowed to meet the Chief Minister.

Also, a few more days back, Nitish Kumar was shown a black flag by a youth in Saran district. He then was returning to Patna after finishing the programme. A young man stood in front of the vehicle of Nitish's convoy near Joganiya Kothi in the city.

Nitish Kumar had started his 'Samadhan Yatra' across the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and state assembly polls, expected to be held in 2025.