New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the row over Mehbooba Mufti's "seditious remarks" against the Tricolour, BJP workers on Monday tried to hoist the national flag at Clock Tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. However, they were stopped and later detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police. In a purported video shared by news agency ANI, security forces are seen overpowering BJP workers carrying the national flag and chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans".

Hoisting flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar had in past resulted in protests and in some cases violence by the radical extremists. However, after the abrogation of Article 370, it was claimed that hoisting the flag at Lal Chowk will no more be a tough task.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Police detain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were allegedly trying to hoist national flag at clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/j8rUFH0kco — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. We can't vouch for the authenticity of the video. This has come days after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that she will not unfurl the Tricolour until the state flag of Jammu and Kashmir is back.

"We will raise the national flag only once our state flag is back. The national flag is here only because of this (the Jammu and Kashmir) flag and constitution. We are linked to the rest of the country because of this flag," Mufti had said during her first press conference after being released from 14-month detention.

The BJP, the former ally of the PDP, had taken strong exceptions of her remark and demanded "strict action" against her. J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj put her behind bars for what he said was a "seditious act".

"I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of (the) seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars".

"We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted... and that is the national flag," he said, news agency PTI reported





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma