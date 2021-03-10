As per Hitesha, when the Zomato delivery man reached her place, she asked him to wait outside but a verbal fight broke out between the two, post which the matter escalated into violence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A Bengaluru-based woman named Hitesha Chandranee who is a social media content creator and make-up artist alleges that a food ordering app Zomato's delivery person hit her. Yes, the whole incident happened on March 9 after Chandranee ordered food and it was late, post which she asked the executives of the app to either make her meal free or cancel the order. Meanwhile, when the delivery man reached her place she claimed that he attacked her after she complained to him about the order's delay. That's not all, the woman even went on to allege that he even forcefully entered her home and started abusing her.

The delivery guy was identified as Kamaraj whom she had asked to wait outside the door while she was on a call with the Zomato customer service. But he barged in and started using foul language.

Hitesha shared the video on her social media handles. In the clip she can be heard saying, "I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away."

While captioning her videos, Hitesha wrote, "Zomato - are we really safe using ur services ?? So guys many of u did not quite get it what happened so here it is , please let me know who expects such a behaviour from the delivery person and how are we safe if this is going around us... I need support from all u guys to get hold of zomato people and the guy who did please support me and help with this issue."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HITESHA | Beauty Influencer (@hiteshachandranee)

On the other hand, some reports suggest that Zomato delivery guy has a totally different story to tell. He has blamed Hitesha for hitting him with a slipper to which he responded in self-defence and amidst the chaos the woman got hurt from a door. However, the confirmation about both the parts is yet to happen.

Meanwhile, responding to Hitesha's complain and viral video, Zomato tweeted that their local representative would be in touch with her for helping her with the police investigation.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal