New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday celebrated the 74th Independence Day on the banks of Pangong Tso at an altitude of 14,000 feet. With tricolour and ITBP flags in their hands, the jawans chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (hail motherland) and "Vande Mataram" (I praise thee, Mother) as they walk through the banks of the Pangong Tso.

Watch video:

#WATCH: Ladakh: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay on the banks of Pangong Tso, at an altitude of 14,000 feet. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/T5d00K6hnf — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The ITBP jawans, who guard the border with China, also celebrated the Independence Day 2020 at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma