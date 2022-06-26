Watch: Amid 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants, PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome in Munich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel in Munich on Sunday where he will be staying during his trip. "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan reverberated at the hotel premises as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.

Several children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival. The Prime Minister also interacted with one of the kids present there and signed an autograph for her as she presented a sketch of the Indian flag. He also interacted with many children in the hotel.

A woman who was present there to welcome the Prime Minister said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and he will be addressing the Indian diaspora in today's afternoon. I am also looking forward to that." Pawan, who will be presenting the performance at today's event, said that he is very excited to meet PM Modi.

#WATCH PM Modi interacts with children among the members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him at the Munich hotel where he will be staying during his visit to Germany



Earlier this morning, arrived in Munich to attend the G7 summit where he will be holding meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on energy and counter-terrorism among other issues. During his visit from June 26 to June 27, PM Modi will see interaction with the Indian diaspora and hold a meeting with world leaders.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "At the invitation of @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, PM @narendramodi arrives in Germany for the G7 Summit." He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich.

"Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines," MEA added. Meanwhile, the Indian community in Germany is eagerly waiting to perform for PM Modi in Munich.

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE.

This will be PM Modi's first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. Before his departure for the G7 Summit, PM Modi said that it will be a pleasure to meet Scholz again after the productive India-Germany IGC.



