AAP Leader Climbs Telephone Tower After Party Denies Delhi Civic Poll Chance; Watch

AN AAM Aadmi Party on Sunday climbed up a telephone tower near Shashtri Park metro station in the national capital and went live on Facebook after he wasn't picked for the upcoming civic body elections in Delhi.

It has been alleged that former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan was unhappy after the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections. Locals, police personnel, and the fire brigade are currently at the spot to bring him down.

In the live video, Mr Hasan pinned his blame on the AAP and the two leaders if he falls and dies. He alleged that AAP leaders Atishi and Durgesh Pathak are not returning his documents.

Watch the video here:

Delhi |Had media not come Durgesh Pathak,Atishi,Sanjay Singh wouldn't have returned my paper.They sold ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for Rs 3 Cr,demanded money from me but I don't have any: AAP's Haseeb-ul-Hasan who climbed transmission tower allegedly for not getting MCD poll ticket pic.twitter.com/P5ienYKqVc — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

"AAP's Durgesh Pathak and Atishi will be responsible if something happens to me today, or if I die. They have my original documents, including my bank passbook. Tomorrow is the last day for filing nominations but they are not giving my documents to me," he said in the video.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4.The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi will vote for them to clean the "garbage mountains" gifted by the BJP.

"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will 'Vote for Jhaadu' to clean the '3 Garbage Mountains' gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates.

The AAP's second list was released shortly after the BJP issued its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body elections.

On Friday, AAP released its first list of 134 candidates. The party has fielded Bobby Kinaar, a member of the Transgender community, as a candidate for the upcoming elections from the Sultanpuri-A ward.

By November 20, the party plans to hold a public dialogue at each of Delhi's 13,682 civic booths. It has been decided that the party will hold about 500 public meetings per day. The meetings will be led by party MLAs.

November 14 is the last date for filing nominations and the scrutiny of forms will take place on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19. The MCD polls will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.