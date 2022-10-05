'Wasteful National Ambition': BJP's Dig At KCR After TRS Renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi

TELANGANA Chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday rechristened the party's name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, marking his first step toward becoming a national party ahead of the 2024 elections. It was done at the State General Body meeting of ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and district-level coordinators among other leaders at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Soon after the renaming, the BJP was quick to attack KCR and termed it a misadventure by the Chief Minister. "CM KCR's misadventure while struggling to keep his government operational financially is an unworthy exercise," said BJP spokesman K. Krishna Sagar Rao.

The BJP leader further pointed out that this is not the first time a regional party nurtured national ambition. "Many regional parties since 1947 have tried and failed. AIADMK, DMK, TDP, SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U), TMC and recently Aam Aadmi Party are few," he said.

The BJP leader wondered how by just changing its name, the TRS can become a national party. He said that a party needs to get quantifiable voter support in multiple states for it to be recognised as a national party. "BJP believes there's no 'Telangana Model' and it exists only in the fictitious imagination of CM KCR. One can't sell a model to the nation, which doesn't exist," he said.

He believed that KCR's initiative will be self-sabotage. "Change of the name from TRS to BRS will lead to losing his home turf, while he embarks on a wasteful national ambition," he added.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the move and took to Twitter to congratulate Chandrasekhar Rao on TRS' transformation into a national party. "My best wishes to the party on their new beginning," wrote Owaisi, a member of Lok Sabha from Hyderabad.

Earlier in May this year, KCR in his bid to unite the Opposition to take on the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, held a meeting with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru where he discussed an alternative political outfit to the BJP.



