Ghaziabad | Jagran News Desk: The former chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi, converted to Hinduism on Monday. He offered milk on a Shiva Linga at Dasna Devi temple as part of the ritual and announced his ‘coming back’ into the fold of Sanatan Dharma.

The ritual to convert Rizvi reportedly took place at 10.30 am on Monday, in the presence of the controversial chief priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple, Narsinghanand Saraswati.



Rizvi will now be known as Jitendra Narayan, several reports in Hindi dailies said.

Wasim Rizvi, after converting to Hinduism said that, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”

Earlier, Rizvi became the centre of a controversy after he released a book titled ‘Muhammad’. Many clerics and political leaders in and beyond Uttar Pradesh condemned book’s cover that reportedly showed a man with a ‘semi-naked’ woman.

Following our complaint against Wasim Rizvi for creating hatred against Muslims & insulting Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), FIR has been registered and case has been entrusted to SI, Kamatipura PS. We hope that immediate action is taken pic.twitter.com/ccATgwCa5t — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 17, 2021

The book was released on November 4 at Dasna Devi temple at Ghaziabad in the presence of controversial priest Narsinghanand Saraswati. However, the controversy intensified on November 15, after Rizvi posted the cover page image of the book on his Facebook cover

Wasim Rizvi later issued a statement, saying he was receiving life threats for writing the book and challenging 26 verses from the Quran.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma