Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, had been administered with Covaxin on November 20 as part of the phase 3 trials.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after testing positive for coronavirus despite being a volunteer for Covaxin's human phase trial, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij clarified on Sunday he was told by doctors before being given the first doze of the indigenously-developed vaccine that antibodies in the human body build up 14 days after getting second doze.

Vij was administered with Covaxin on November 20 as part of the phase 3 trials. His announcement of testing positive had raised concerns over the efficacy of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Vij clarified he was informed before being inoculated that the vaccine's efficacy would be determined only 14 days after the second doze.

"I was told by the doctors prior to being administered with Covaxin that antibodies build up only 14 days after getting second doze. The infection got me despite taking precautions," he said in a tweet written in hindi.

Bharat Biotech, a company that is developing Covaxin in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research, had said on Saturday that Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart.

"The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50 per cent of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine and 50 per cent of subjects receive placebo," it said.

Covaxin was administered to 1,000 people in the Phase I and Phase II trials. The third phase trials on 26,000 volunteers are currently underway.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja