New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: AIIMS Forensic Board on Monday said that it is conducting Viscera test in Sushant Singh Rajput death case to check whether the late actor was poisoned, adding that the result of the test will come in ten days. The announcement was made by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Dept at AIIMS & Chairman of Medical Board constituted in the case.

In the Viscera test the internal organs of the body, specifically those within the chest (as the heart or lungs) or abdomen (as the liver, pancreas or intestines) are tested thoroughly. The Forensic Science Laboratories provide scientific assistance in crime investigation by way of examination of blood, semen, stains thereof and other.

Several reports have suggested that AIIMS, roped in for by the CBI into the case investigation, has not ruled out the puroported murder angle.

On Friday, Gupta had said that the case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to CBI in due course of time.

A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS on Friday to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," Gupta had said then.

"The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory," he added.

The CBI approached the forensic department of AIIMS last Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Bureau continues to question the late actor's girlfriend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the reported drug angle in the case.

The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

The NCB, over the last few days, has arrested these three men in this case.

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

