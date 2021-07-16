Choksi mysteriously went missing on May 23 from his Antigua home. His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 and was brought to Dominica on a boat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has claimed that he was "seriously planning to return to India to prove his innocence", but is now "apprehensive about his safety in India". Choksi, who returned to Antigua and Barbuda after being granted bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds, said that his condition has worsened.

"Though till now, I have been seriously considering to return to prove my innocence in India. My medical condition is very bad and it has worsened like anything. I am seriously apprehensive about my safety in India. Don't know if I'll be back in normal physical or mental state," Choksi told ANI.

"I am back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology and physically, rather permanent scars on my soul. I couldn't imagine after closing all my business and seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempts would be made on me by Indian agencies," he added.

Choksi is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

"Many times, I told agencies to visit here to interrogate me as due to health issues, I was not able to travel anymore. I was always available for co-operation with the agency but this inhuman abrasion kidnapping was never expected by me," he said.

Choksi mysteriously went missing on May 23 from his Antigua home. His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 and was brought to Dominica on a boat. Choksi had been staying in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 as a citizen.

