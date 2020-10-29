The senior Pakistan minister had admitted to Islamabad's involvement in 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after admitting Pakistan’s role in the deadly Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir, country’s federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday took a U-turn on his statement, saying he was referring to the events that ensued the terror attack.

In an interview to India Today, Chaudhry said: "I was referring to the Post-26 February events in my speech. Suggesting that Pulwama attack has anything to do with Pakistan and that I admitted to it is ridiculous."

On being counter questioned that his statement clearly referred to the Pulwama attack, Chaudhry said, "I will encourage you to watch 30 more seconds after that statement wherein I clarified what I was talking about."

Chaudhry, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had made the remarks a day after Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq that India was about to attack their country if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman “that night by 9 pm.”

“I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm,” Sadiq had said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja