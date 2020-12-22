According to the statement by Suresh Raina's manager, the cricketer was not aware of the local protocols and timings and he immediately complied with the procedures when pointed out his mistake.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Rania, booked by the Mumbai Police for violating Coronavirus protocols, on Tuesday stated he was not aware of local timings and protocols issued to curb the spread of COVID-19 and regretted the "unintentional and unfortunate" incident.

Apart from Raina, the police have also booked 34 others, including Sussanne Khan and Guru Randhawa, when it raided an early morning party at the Dragonfly Pub in JW Marriot.

According to the statement by Suresh Raina's manager, the 34-year-old cricketer was not aware of the local protocols and timings and he immediately complied with the procedures when pointed out his mistake.

"Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols," said the statement.

"Once pointed out, he (Raina) immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He (Raina) always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.

34 people including Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were arrested after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms. According to the police, those arrested in the raid at the Dragonfly Experience included seven staffers of the club.

The 13 women, who were arrested, were allowed to leave after being served notices. The men were shown as arrested and granted bail later. Police said the raid was conducted after the club remained open beyond the permissible time limit and violated COVID-19 norms.

Raina, who has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, announced retirement from international cricket in August earlier this year

Posted By: Talib Khan