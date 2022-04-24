New Delhi | ANI: Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he was 'forced' by a then Congress Union Minister to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs 2 crores.

As per the chargesheet filed by the agency in a special court in Mumbai, Kapoor informed ED that he was forced by the then Petroleum Minister Murli Deora to buy the painting, and then Deora told the Yes Bank promoter that the sale proceeds were utilized for the treatment of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New York.

Murli Deora held the position of Petroleum Minister in Congress-led United Progressive Alliance governments.

"The Congress leader also promised a Padma Bhushan award and more business to Kapoor in return for the purchase of the MF Hussain painting," said the chargesheet filed by the agency.

ED is investigating a money laundering case against Rana Kapoor and his family members.

A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar's Avanta company.

The ED has alleged that a bribe of Rs 300 crore was paid to Kapoor for facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore loans from Yes Bank to Gautam Thapar's company.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha