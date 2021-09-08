New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident from West Bengal, at least three crude bombs were hurled outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in North 24 Paaraganas district. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at around 6:00 am, despite security deployment in the area.

Condemning the attack, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that the 'wanton violence' in West Bengal shows no sign of abating. In a tweet over the shocking incident, Jagdeep Dhnkar said, "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order."

The Governor also demanded prompt and fast action from the West Bengal police over the bomb explosion incident. "Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," the Governor added in his tweet.

Crude bombs were hurled outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, despite security presence. A local resident, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, "Three bombs were hurled outside Arjun Singh's residence around 6.30 am on Wednesday. I don't know who has done this. This has never happened earlier."

MP Arjun Singh had earlier also alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers after the West Bengal polls which were conducted earlier this year. The police have reached the spot and the CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits and to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the BJP has taken to Twitter to lash out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident. “If houses of MPs and MLAs are not secured, then anyone can understand the condition of the common man in Bengal. This incident shows that goondaraj is continuing in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government," said Ritesh Tiwari, vice-president of BJP’s Bengal unit.

Bengal CM’s friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Hurling bombs at MP @ArjunsinghWB’s residence validates our allegation that the perpetrators have been assured of impunity by their handlers within WB Administration. Otherwise, they won’t dare to execute such act. However, @ArjunsinghWB is made of steel, won’t be intimidated."

The incident came at a time when the state is going to witness bypolls on three Assembly Constituencies including Bhabanipur, from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest. Banerjee, whose party TMC registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded polls, must win the bypoll on Bhabanipur in order to remain as the CM of the state as she had lost the Nandigram seat to BJP's Suvendhu Adhikari.

(With ANI Inputs)

