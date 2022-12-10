Wanted JeM Terrorist Ashiq Nengroo's House Demolished In Pulwama

PULWAMA district authorities on Saturday razed the residence of Jaish-E-Mohammad terrorist Ashiq Nengroo. The demolition drive was carried out after the authorities found Nengroo's two-storeyed building was constructed on an encroached government land in Rajpora town's New Colony in Pulwama district.

Nengroo is a wanted JeM commander and an accused in the 2019 attack on a security camp in Pulwama in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed. The house was demolished by the district administration in the presence of police. In April this year, the central government declared Nengroo as a "designated terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A Home Ministry notification states that Nengroo was involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and is also been responsible for carrying out various terror attacks in the Union Territory. He ran a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, remote controlled from Pakistan," the ministry said.

A militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), which is reportedly a shadow outfit of the JeM, opposed the demolition of the house and threatened officials and police personnel with dire consequences. Police officials, however, sought to downplay the threats issued by TRF saying this was a desperate attempt by the terrorists who had been cornered.