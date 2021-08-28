New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Although the Covid-19 crisis in the country seems to be on the decline, several states are still enforcing the Covid-19 restrictions in order to contain the further spread of infection. States including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu have come up with certain rules and regulations for travellers coming into the respective states.



Meanwhile, the central government has warned different states and has asked them to take proper containment measures ahead of the festive season. The ministry of home affairs MHA has issued a notice on Saturday asking the state government and UT administration to keep an eye on the fact that no huge gathering should take place.



Here is the list of states with different rules for passengers at the arrival :



KARNATAKA



The state does not require RT-PCR test reports for people who are coming from states other than Kerala and Maharashtra. However, people who are travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra have to present their negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours at the time of arrival.



On the other hand, people who enter the state from an international destination like the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East have been exempted from waiting for the results of RT-PCR tests. However, people who are coming from Brazil and South Africa have to provide their samples at airports in the state and wait for their results.



MAHARASHTRA



The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for travellers to carry negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours before entering the state. If someone is found without an RT-PCR report he/she will not be allowed to board the flight. All the international passengers are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours as it is a must-have even for the people who have taken both their jabs.



KERALA



People who are travelling to Kerala from different parts of the country are required to show negative RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours. However, the Covid-19 negative RT-PCR is not required to travel within Kerala.



TAMIL NADU



The Tamil Nadu government has made a negative RT-PCR report and both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine a mandate for people who are coming from Kerala. Further travellers coming from the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Middle Eastern countries were being screened thermally and have to go through the RT-PCR test process, as per the Union Government’s guidelines.



UTTARAKHAND



The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday, July 31 that passengers travelling to Uttrakhand are no longer required to present a negative report of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours. This announcement comes as the Covid crisis has improved in the state and a reduction in active cases was also seen.



HIMACHAL PRADESH



The Himachal Pradesh government has made the entry rule in the state extremely strict by making visitors enrol themselves on the Covid e-portal. Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh has ordered to keep an eye on every inter-state movement through registration on the Covid e- portal for contact tracing.



JAMMU AND KASHMIR



People who are entering Jammu and Kashmir will have to undergo the Covid-19 RT-PCR test or Rapid Antigen test. Until the report does not come negative, passengers are required to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen