New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Metro is the lifeline of people living in Delhi-NCR. Metro trains are the fastest way to reach from one place to another without waiting hours in traffic jams. What if that metro not only helps people to reach from one destination to another but also gives you the opportunity to have birthday parties inside the train! Yes, you read it right! The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is coming up with the facility, which will allow commuters to celebrate birthdays in the metro train.

Not only birthday parties, but people can also make their pre-wedding shoots happen in the coach of the metro train. People can book an entire coach to organise birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots, and other events in the Noida metro train. This will be one of a kind party or event which you will remember for the rest of your life. However, people should keep in mind that the facility will only be available on the Aqua line of Noida Metro.

Back in 2020, the Noida metro launched the initiative to hold events in Noida metro coaches. However, due to Covid-19, the authorities had to put a full stop to the plan.

Noida Metro – Ticket prices for hosting parties

Undecorated coach (static metro) – Rs 5,000

Regular undecorated coach (running metro) – Rs 8,000

Decorated coach (static metro) – Rs 7,000

Decorated coach (running metro) – Rs 10,000

If you are also planning to do the same, then here are some important points that you should keep in mind before approaching the authorities for the event.

Noida Metro: Key Points to note on organising parties, events

The opportunity allows people to book any specific area of any one station on the Aqua Line.

People should note that the NMRC Aqua line consists of 21 metro stations.

The authorities have allowed people to book a maximum of five coaches in the Aqua Line of Noida Metro for the events.

Events for which people can book the metro coaches are -- birthday parties, anniversaries, pre-wedding shoots, and also for shooting documentaries and ads.

People can use flowers, banners, and non-adhesives during the preparation of the celebrations. However, people are not allowed to use candles and sprays.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen