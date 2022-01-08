New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The citizens eligible for “precautionary dose” of COVID-19 vaccine will not necessarily need to register on CoWIN platform and can instead simply walk-in to a vaccination centre to get inoculated with the dose. Vaccination with on-site appointment starts on January 10, the government said.

People aged 60 years and above with co-morbidity will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the Centre told states and union territories.

However, they are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before taking the third dose.

The online appointment facility will also start by Saturday evening.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement for a “precaution dose" for vulnerable age groups of the citizens, such as healthcare and frontline workers as well above 60 citizens with comorbodities.

How can you register for a precautionary dose?

• All senior citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to get the precaution dose using their current Co-WIN account.

• Beneficiaries can register in advance, on-site, or through the Co-WIN Facilitated Cohort Registration procedure.

• Eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

• Verification will be done preferably using Aadhaar or a government id.

• When the precautionary dose is due, the Co-WIN system will send SMS to such recipients to remind them to take it.

• Registration and appointments are available in both online and onsite formats.

• All Vaccination will be recorded in real time through the Co-WIN Vaccinator Module on the same day.

As of present, no mix and match of vaccines are allowed. Individuals who have been vaccinated with Covishield will get only Covishield as the third dose. Individuals who have been vaccinated with COVAXIN will get only COVAXIN as the third dose.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma