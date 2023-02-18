'Want To Stop Me But...': Manish Sisodia After CBI Calls Him For Questioning Again In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

DELHI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that he has again been called for questioning in link to the liquor policy scam. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government's agencies have used "full power" against him.

"CBI has called me again tomorrow. They have unleashed the full power of CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, and yet found nothing against me," he tweeted in Hindi.

"I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," added Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

"The further investigation in the case regarding the money trail and the larger conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 is still in progress," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CBI is now focussed on the alleged influence of a "South Lobby" of businessmen and politicians in formulating and implementing Delhi liquor policy to swing it in their favour using middlemen, liquor traders, and public servants said CBI.

The seven accused in the charging document submitted on November 25 of last year included arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally.

It is alleged that The Delhi government is accused of favouring specific dealers who are said to have paid bribes for licenses, a claim that the AAP strongly refutes.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc," a CBI spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the spokesperson had said.

(With inputs from agency)